Vigils to mark third anniversary of Lyra McKee’s murder

Vigils are being held in Londonderry and Belfast to mark the third anniversary of the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Friends and colleagues will gather at Guildhall Square in Derry and on the steps of St Anne’s Cathedral on Easter Monday to celebrate the 29-year-old’s life and legacy.

Lyra McKee was shot dead by dissident republicans while she observed rioting in Derry in 2019.

A mural in Belfast pays tribute to journalist Lyra McKee. Credit: PA

At Monday’s vigil, the NUJ’s Belfast & District Branch will unveil a new banner in her memory and issue a renewed call for her killers to be brought to justice.

Chair Robin Wilson said: “Sadly, as we mark Lyra’s anniversary, we must reflect on the fact that many journalists in Northern Ireland still work under threat of violence.

“The state has too often failed in its duty to protect journalists and citizens at large from the scourge of paramilitarism and from intimidation at the hands of extremists.

“The NUJ repeats its call for Lyra McKee’s killers to be brought justice and for the government and its agencies, including the PSNI, to ensure the safety of our members.

“As ever, our thoughts on Lyra’s anniversary will be with her sister Nichola, her partner Sara, and her wider circle of family and friends.”