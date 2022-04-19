Hospitality sector enjoys first Easter weekend with normal opening times

Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland's hospitality sector has enjoyed its first Easter weekend with normal opening times.

It's a holiday period where many in the industry have traditionally seen turnover fall, due to early closing.

"It was a good weekend, compared to normal Easters obviously we were busier," said Stephen Magorrian, who runs several businesses.

"Friday was a normal Friday, Saturday was a normal Saturday, and Sunday was a very good family day and Easter Monday is always busy so for us it was a good weekend."

Legislation was passed last year to allow normal opening times over the Easter holidays.

The hospitality industry had long fought for the change - claiming the sector was losing out on millions of pounds.

Mr Magorrian went on: "It was probably what we anticipated, we never expected it to go mad, not this year anyway because we don't have the tourists.

"It's never been about the revenue for us, it's always been about the tourism - in the past it's been really embarrassing when tourists arrive and you're telling them they can't have a drink on a Friday, we're closing at 10pm, people arriving on a Saturday night only to be told we've already taken 'last orders', that's what it's always been about."