A further 14 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been reported by the Health Department.

The figures, published on Tuesday, cover the period from 14 to 19 April.

The department added that a further 2,695 positive cases of coronavirus have also been recorded during that timeframe.

There are 367 Covid-19 inpatients and five in intensive care units, and hospital occupancy in Northern Ireland is now at 102%.

Meanwhile 3,775,878 vaccines have now been administered in total.