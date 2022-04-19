Man in critical condition after Craigavon crash

A man in his 40s remains in a critical condition after suffering serious head injuries in a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Craigavon.

The Pinebank area was closed for a time on Monday, but has since reopened.

A woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences, but has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Our enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash-cam footage available from the scene, to contact them on 101.”