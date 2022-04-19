Man stabbed in broad daylight in north Belfast ‘altercation’

A man in his 30s has been stabbed in an altercation in the Clifton Drive and Cliftonville Road area of north Belfast.

The incident happened shortly before 4.35pm on Easter Monday and the victim had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

PSNI Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “The Cliftonville Road was closed as officers carried out their investigation in the area. The road has subsequently reopened to traffic.”

He added: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage to contact them on 101.”