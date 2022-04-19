Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Co Donegal

A motorcyclist in his 20s has died following a collision between his bike and a car in the Rossnowlagh area of Co Donegal on Easter Monday.

The crash happened on the R231 at Killinangle More shortly before 5pm.

The motorcyclist was treated by medics at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to gardaí, the occupants of the car were uninjured.

The crash site remained closed overnight with diversions in place to allow for forensic examinations on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage, to contact them.

Meanwhile, a man has been taken to hospital with serious heads injuries following a separate one-vehicle crash in Craigavon.

The Pinebank area was closed for a time on Monday, but has since reopened.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences and is assisting police with their enquiries.