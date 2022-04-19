Six men have been arrested by police investigating a republican parade and subsequent violent disorder in Londonderry.

A march to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising went ahead on Easter Monday, after the Parades Commission ruled that no paramilitary-style clothing be worn in the procession – a determination that appeared to be broken by some of those taking part.

The parade was connected to the group Saoradh which is accused of having links with the New IRA.

Saoradh Colour Party marches from Free Derry corner to the City Cemetery in Londonderry Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

PSNI Derry & Strabane District Commander, Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson, said: “Police were in attendance at a notified parade in the city. On the basis of initial observations, participants in the parade were assessed as having potentially committed criminal offences.

“Police monitored the event closely and, at what was considered to be an appropriate point, took action to secure evidence and make arrests.

“Whilst doing so, police officers came under attack from petrol bombs and masonry.

“Our officers showed tremendous courage and professionalism in what was still clearly a dangerous situation. Fortunately, none of our officers, or members of the public were injured as a result of this reckless and criminal behaviour.

“Our enquiries will continue over the coming days and weeks to bring offenders to justice.”

Five men – aged 29, 38, 40, 50, and 54 - were arrested under the Terrorism Act, while a sixth man, aged 40, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.

All six men remain in custody.

Police also seized a number of vehicles, suspected terrorist uniforms, and petrol bombs.

The parade has been widely criticised, including by Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney who branded it “shameful”.

He added: “There is absolutely no place for masked thugs marching anywhere on the island of Ireland.

“Our future won’t be shaped by paramilitary intimidation and the twisted views of an anti-democratic tiny minority.”

Meanwhile, the family of murdered journalist Lyra McKee also hit out at the timing, with the parade having been held on the same day they were holding a vigil in the city to mark the third anniversary of their loved one’s death.

The 29-year-old died after being shot by dissident republicans while she observed rioting at Fanad Drive in the Creggan in April 2019.

No one has been convicted of her murder, but the extremist group styling itself as the New IRA claimed it had been responsible.