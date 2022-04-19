Play Brightcove video

Kate Andrews presents the latest news headlines for Northern Ireland.

Parade arrests

Five men aged between 29 and 54 have been arrested under the Terrorism Act following an Easter parade linked to dissident republicans in Londonderry yesterday.

Officers came under attack, with petrol bombs and masonry thrown during their operation at the City Cemetery. Meanwhile, another man aged in his 40s was also arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.

Belfast stabbing

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in north Belfast. It happened shortly after 4.30pm on Monday in the Cliftonville Road area. Police are investigating.

Covid jabs

With a new Covid variant on the horizon, pop-up vaccination clinics will open to offer jabs to people who missed out.

The Western Trust is operating clinics all week in the Foyleside Shopping Centre offering first and second doses and booster jabs.

Antrim’s Allen

Antrim’s Mark Allen is in to the second round of snooker’s World Championship, after a 10-6 win against Scott Donaldson. Allan will now face Ronnie O’Sullivan.