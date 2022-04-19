Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in north Belfast.

The man, aged in his 30s, suffered stab wounds following an altercation in the Clifton Drive and Cliftonville Road areas on Monday evening.

He was taken to hospital with injuries described as "life changing".

Police say they have arrested two men aged 30 and 28 on suspicion of attempted murder and other related offences.

They are both in police custody at this time.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance during this investigation," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage to contact them on 101."