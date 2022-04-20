Gardaí carry out search at house in Co Cavan

Gardaí have carried out searches at a house in Co Cavan.

The operation comes as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged criminal activity in Cavan and wider border region.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said no-one has been arrested.

They continued: "Gardaí based in the Cavan/ Monaghan Garda Division carrying out an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged criminal activity in Cavan and wider border region have today executed a search warrant issued by a District Court Judge under the Section 10 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1997, at a domestic residence in County Cavan.

"As this is an ongoing Criminal Investigation An Garda Síochána is not making any further comment."