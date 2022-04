Two more Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The latest update from the Health Department was published on Wednesday.

A further 588 cases of the virus have also been reported in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 380 inpatients with Covid-19 and five patients in intensive care units. Hospital occupancy is at 102%.

The department says 3,776,362 vaccines have been administered in total in Northern Ireland.