Two men charged with attempted murder over north Belfast stabbing
Two men are due in court charged with attempted murder after a man in his thirties was stabbed in north Belfast.
It comes as part of a police investigation into a serious assault in the Clifton Drive and Cliftonville Road area on Monday.The suspects, who are 30 and 28-years-old have been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.