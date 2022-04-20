Two men charged with attempted murder over north Belfast stabbing

  • UTV
The men are due to appear at Laganside Courts.

Two men are due in court charged with attempted murder after a man in his thirties was stabbed in north Belfast.

It comes as part of a police investigation into a serious assault in the Clifton Drive and Cliftonville Road area on Monday.The suspects, who are 30 and 28-years-old have been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.