Seven men released after Easter parade

Seven men who were arrested under the Terrorism Act following a parade in Londonderry on Monday have been released.

A 40-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and resisting police has been charged to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on 11 May.

"The investigation will continue over the coming days and weeks to bring offenders to justice," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Officers would ask anyone with information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation to call police on the non-emergency number 101."