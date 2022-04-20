Two bailed over north Belfast stabbing as victim remains in ICU

A man who suffered life-changing injuries in an unprovoked attack on a busy north Belfast street was stabbed repeatedly in the abdomen, a court has heard.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was also struck with a wax candle burner as part of an alleged bid to kill him in the Clifton Drive and Cliftonville Road area on Easter Monday.

Details emerged as two men appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court jointly charged with attempted murder and possession of a blade in public.

Anthony Harrison, 30 and from Brookhill Avenue in north Belfast, and 28-year-old James Parke, from the Cliftonville Road, were arrested by police investigating the stabbing.

A detective constable told the court the victim had been found with several stab wounds to his abdomen and later underwent emergency surgery.

He remains in an intensive care unit.

The court further heard that witnesses said one man knifed the victim repeatedly while a second assailant struck him with a wax burner before both left the scene.

It was claimed that, as paramedics treated the victim, he claimed Harrison had carried out the stabbing.

The court was told armed response police officers searched the defendant’s home, seizing clothing, suspected drugs and cash.

Harrison, who works full-time as a valet for a car dealership, is allegedly linked to the attack by forensic and identification evidence.

He is also charged with having ammunition in suspicious circumstances, along with quantities of cannabis and diazepam.

Parke faces further counts of possessing an offensive weapon in public and Class B drugs with intent to supply.

The court heard bloodstained clothing, suspected herbal cannabis, scales and deal bags were found at a flat linked to him.

A knife matching the description of the blade used in the stabbing was then discovered in the garden of an adjoining property and further bloodstained items were found in an alleyway nearby.

Opposing bail, the detective said: “This happened in a busy, residential area with children in the area.

“The victim has been seriously injured, receiving multiple stab wounds and required several surgeries… It’s an extremely violent and unprovoked attack.”

Harrison’s solicitor confirmed that his client completely denies involvement in the attack.

Contending that the witness accounts were inconsistent, the lawyer also claimed the Mass leaflet and round of ammunition had been sent to his client as part of a paramilitary threat.

“He received the card and bullet, as opposed to him having them,” he said.

A solicitor for Parke also raised issues over the forensic evidence, adding: “It’s accepted by police that Mr Parke is not the alleged knifeman in the attack.”

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said he would grant bail to both men, but “given the seriousness of the case”, strict conditions would be imposed.

Both defendants were ordered to comply with curfews, electronic monitoring, and a ban on contacting any witnesses.

An exclusion zone was also imposed to keep them out of parts of north Belfast.

They are due to appear before the court again via videolink in four weeks’ time, on 18 May.