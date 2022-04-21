Play Brightcove video

By UTV reporter Judith Hill

Miracle - the word that comes to mind when the parents of Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson speak about the six-week-old conjoined twins.

Born in March in London's University College Hospital, parents Hannah and Dan insist the twins have defied the odds at every stage.

Annabelle and Isabelle are joined from the chest to the pelvis. They have separate hearts and share a liver, bladder and bowel. The babies have one leg each and a fused leg.

The twins' mum Hannah says it is like Annabelle and Isabelle are always hugging each other. Credit: Family photo

It’s been a rollercoaster journey full of emotion and challenge for the Toomebridge family, who continually express how much their girls were wanted and loved.

The couple’s first scan revealed something was different about their pregnancy. Since then it’s been a constant set of unknown circumstances.

Now, the family is preparing for the next challenge as surgery to begin the twins' separation is scheduled for next month.

Until then, the girls will continue to 'constantly hug each other' as mum Hannah says.