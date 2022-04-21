Translink bus strike suspended following revised pay offer

A bus strike by Translink workers has been suspended following a revised pay offer.

The action, which was scheduled to take place next week, would have resulted in the cancellation of all bus services across Northern Ireland.

Instead, members from Unite the Union and GMB - who represent drivers, cleaners and shunters across the company - will vote on the improved offer.

Peter Macklin, GMB Regional Organiser, said the results of the ballot will be made public as they become known.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's public transport provider has welcomed the move from trade union officials to avert strike action.

A Translink spokesperson said: "We welcome this positive step and thank the Unions for their commitment to working together in an effort to build back public transport as a sustainable and better future for all.”