A 16-year-old boy has been detained after a stolen camper van rammed into a police vehicle injuring two officers.

The van was taken after its keys, along with jewellery and money, were stolen from a house on the Portadown Road in Tandragee just before 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Police say the camper van was later spotted in Armagh but failed to stopped for police.

After officers came across the vehicle a short time later in Keady, it rammed into the police car.

Inspector Quinn of the PSNI said, "The camper van drove off from the scene of the collision, before it was abandoned a short distance away, with two males exiting and making off across fields.

"With assistance from colleagues in the Air Support Unit and Dog Unit, a 16-year-old male was detained by An Garda Siochana.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the areas at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1460 of 20/04/22."