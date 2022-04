A further three coronavirus deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.

There have also been a further 707 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Department's latest update.

On Friday morning there were 390 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, of whom two were in intensive care.

Hospital occupancy is at 108%.

Meanwhile the department says a total of 3,780,111 coronavirus vaccines have now been administered in Northern Ireland.