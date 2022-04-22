A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Portrush.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

It happened in the Dunluce Road area at around 5.30pm on Thursday.

Sergeant McCann said: "It was reported that a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle shortly before 5.30pm. The motorcyclist came off the motorbike and was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

"We are keen to speak to the driver of a grey Volkswagen Jetta or Bora, who made off in the direction of Bushmills. This vehicle is believed to have sustained damage to the rear passenger side following the incident.

"The Dunluce Road, which was closed for a period of time following the incident, has now re-opened."

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.