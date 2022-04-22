The Police Federation of Northern Ireland has announced its new Chair.

Liam Kelly, who is currently the Federation's Secretary, will take over the role next month.

He replaces Mark Lindsay who has held the role for the past seven years.

He says he is ‘immensely proud, humbled and honoured’ to have received the unanimous support of the PFNI Central Committee.

New PFNI Chair Liam Kelly. Credit: PFNI

Mr Kelly became an officer in September 1994 and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2005 before becoming an Inspector two years later.

He said: “I will continue to work tirelessly for officers and be a strong voice and advocate for them across a whole range of issues.

“I want to pay tribute to Mark for his leadership of the PFNI over the last seven years. He implemented positive change within the organisation and undertook many initiatives to assist and support our members in both practical and meaningful ways.

“Officers knew Mark had their back and best interests at heart. His experience, knowledge, insightful contributions and forthright advocacy were greatly valued by his colleagues. As he retires, I want to personally thank him for his long service and wish him well for the future.”

Mark Lindsay said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as Chair of this great organisation. Alongside my colleagues, I have always endeavoured to represent the views of police officers who day and daily make an enormous and often under-appreciated contribution to our society.

Mark Lindsay. Credit: UTV

“Liam has been PFNI Secretary for three years and has great in-depth knowledge particularly around pensions, equality and working practices. I have no doubt that when he takes up his new role as Chair, he will continue to confront difficult issues and robustly and fairly advocate for the brave men and women I have been privileged to represent."