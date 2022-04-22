While opposing the Northern Ireland Protocol is front and centre of its campaign, TUV Leader Jim Allister has also committed to creating a "nursing reserve" to help the health service.

The party launched its Assembly election manifesto on Friday and is running 19 candidates.

Mr Allister has been the TUV's sole MLA since 2011 - however he believes the party can capitalise on its key issue of opposing the Protocol.

Additional checks on goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain are regarded by unionists as a border in the Irish Sea. All the unionist parties oppose the Protocol and are pressing the UK Government for action against it.

Mr Allister says the TUV has been the "authentic voice of opposition to the Protocol" since it was unveiled.

"There is more of an awakening within unionism than maybe there has been for some time, and I think the Protocol has been a catalyst in that regard," said Jim Allister.

"I'm simply presenting every voter in Northern Ireland the opportunity to vote for TUV, the party that tells it as it is.

"I do urge people to vote for strength not weakness in this election and I believe in increasing numbers and more than you've ever seen before will do so."

The TUV manifesto emphasises the party's opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, but also calls for Stormont to be made to work for the people, suggesting the system be changed to a voluntary coalition.

It also opposes cultural legislation that would see the creation of an Irish Language Commission, calls for the prioritisation of the health service, demands action on the cost-of-living crisis, rejects the UK Government's proposals for dealing with the past, and expresses concern around a "huge crisis of confidence in the PSNI in the unionist community".

Mr Allister is committed to a 'nursing reserve service', similar to the Army reserve, enlisting the help of retired and former nurses.

The party leader continued: "I'm looking to win as many constituencies as we can.

"I think there are many golden opportunities here, but ultimately it does come down to the electorate - the electorate have to make the choice.

"I believe some people will be disappointed who want to see the demise of the TUV and I believe I will have much to be thankful for come 6 May."