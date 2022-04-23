Play Brightcove video

Eden Wilson presents UTV Live on 23 April 2022

North Belfast fire

Fire fighters were forced to break down doors in north Belfast, as a large blaze developed in a back garden.

Four appliances were sent to the fire at an oil tank in York Park on Saturday afternoon. Operations have since been scaled down and the cause is believed to be accidental.

A vigil has been held for murder victim Alyson Nelson

Vigil for Alyson Nelson

A vigil is being held in Whitehead this evening in memory of Alyson Nelson.

The 64 year old retired nurse was attacked and killed in her home last Saturday in the coastal town. A man has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Unprovoked attack

A young mother was punched while on a walk with her child in Bangor.

The assault happened in Ward Park around midday on Friday. Police say a man continued to punch the 36 year old in the unprovoked attack as she fell to the ground. They’ve appealed for information.

Tributes have been paid to former Ulster player Pedrie Wannenburg

Tributes paid to Wannenburg

Tributes have been paid to former Ulster flanker Pedrie Wannenburg who has been killed in a car crash in Texas.

The South African was flown to hospital but later died of his injuries. His son Francois was also flown to hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Former team-mate Stephen Ferris said "Pedrie was a legend of the game and one of the nicest guys you could ever meet".

Surfer protest

A protest has taken place in Belfast calling for action from NI Water to tackle sea pollution. Surfers against Sewage staged the march as part of a UK wide protest.

In response, NI Water said that they would like to reassure the surfers that across the 26 beaches monitored for water quality, 19 were branded excellent, 5 were good and 2 were satisfactory, adding that they will continue to prioritise water quality improvement.

Cavan thrashed Antrim in the Ulster Championship Credit: Inpho

GAA Ulster Championship

Antrim have been thrashed by Cavan in their Ulster Championship quarter final.

The Saffrons were only four points behind when Michael McCann was dismissed and eventually slipped to a 1-20 to 10 points defeat. Gearoid McKiernan scored the only goal.

Cavan will face the winner of tomorrow's clash between Donegal and Armagh in the semi-finals.

World record

And finally, the stars aligned for space enthusiasts in Londonderry today, as a Guinness World Record was broken almost 3 times over.

Hundreds of people gathered in the city's Bay Road Park dressed up as astronauts in an attempt to make it on to the famous book.

716 men, women and children dressed up as astronauts in Derry - the highest ever number to do so in the world