Police are investigating after pro-Russian graffiti appeared at a Game of Thrones filming location and tourism spot.

Graffiti reading 'Z' and 'glory to Russia' has been daubed on the road at the world famous Dark Hedges site in Northern Ireland.

The tree-lined avenue in Country Antrim was popularised by the hit HBO fantasy series, and has become a key tourist attraction in the area.

PSNI officers are making enquiries after the graffiti was daubed on the road over the weekend.

It includes the symbol 'Z,' which has been seen painted on Russian tanks during the Ukraine invasion.

The PSNI confirmed the force had received a report concerning the graffiti on a tunnel at the Dark Hedges in the Bregagh Road area of Armoy.

Police are investigating the appearance of the pro-Russian graffiti at the Dark Hedges site. Credit: STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

A spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing.”

The letter Z is not in the Russian Cyrillic alphabet, and the exact meaning and significance of the symbol is not fully clear.

However experts have suggested a variety of potential explanations for the pro-war symbol's meaning.

They theories span from the character standing for "Za pobedy" (for victory), to referring to "zapad"(west) - as a possible reference to a location in Russia a unit was originally stationed.

The graffiti incident comes as a number of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country started to arrive in Northern Ireland.

DUP North Antrim Assembly Candidate Mervyn Storey said the sentiment of the graffiti is completely at odds with the welcome that arriving Ukrainian refugees have received to the area.

He said: “This is a wanton act of vandalism at one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic locations.

The Dark Hedges featured in HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones Credit: Woodland Trust/PA

“It is completely at odds with the warm welcome our local community provides to tourists from all over the world who come to see what the Dark Hedges and the North Coast have to offer.”

Mr Storey said he has recently been able to welcome refugees from Ukraine into his church community.

“It is despicable that they should have to encounter this type of behaviour glorifying Russia’s oppressive campaign of terror in their homeland.

“Our support must be with the people of Ukraine,” he said.

“I will be working closely with local authorities and the PSNI to ensure this graffiti is removed immediately and those responsible held to account.”