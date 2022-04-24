A man has died following a tragic incident at a quarry in Armagh.

Emergency services were called to Navan Fort shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

The public was urged to stay away from the area. P&O resume full Larne to Cairnryan service

The P&O European Highlander returned to service this afternoon for the first time since the company sacked 800 staff on St Patrick's Day.

The ferry had been prevented from sailing by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency over safety concerns.

The sailings today mean both P&O vessels are back in action on the Larne to Cairnryan route. Stena Line's freight ferry, brought on to ease congestion, will make its final sailing from Belfast to Cairnryan tomorrow.

Play Brightcove video

Dangerous driving

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving in south Belfast.

Dramatic footage shows a car and a van repeatedly crashing into each other on Tates Avenue yesterday evening, A pedestrian, who is standing in the middle of the road, narrowly avoids being run over. The men aged 33 and 50 remain in custody.

Vigil

A vigil has been held in memory of Alyson Nelson, who was attacked and killed in her home in Whitehead last weekend.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in the county Antrim town last night to remember the retired nurse.

The graffiti at the dark hedges

Dark Hedges

Police are investigating after pro-Russian graffiti was daubed near the Dark Hedges in county Antrim.

'Z glory to Russia' was written in large letters on the Bregagh Road at the famous Game of Thrones filming location.

The symbol has been painted on Russian tanks during the Ukraine invasion.

Holocaust march

Belfast joined a global march this afternoon to remember those killed in the Holocaust.

Members of the Jewish, as well as Christian and other communities took part in a walk through the city to stand up to anti-Semitism, racism and discrimination in all its forms.

Flags of the nations were carried to reflect our diversity here in Northern Ireland.

Donegal beat Armagh in the Ulster Championship Credit: Inpho

Ulster Championship

Donegal will face Cavan in the semi-finals of the Ulster Championship after they overcame Armagh at Ballybofey on Sunday afternoon. Paddy McBrearty scored the game’s only goal in the 46th minute to help his side win 1 - 16 to 12 points.