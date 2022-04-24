Play Brightcove video

The moment the vehicles crash into each other is captured on video.

A car and van have been filmed repeatedly crashing into each other as a pedestrian narrowly avoids being run over in an incident in Belfast.

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving dangerous driving following the incident.

The collision took place on Tates Avenue in south Belfast on Saturday evening (23 April).

Footage shows a car and a van repeatedly crash into each other, while a pedestrian who is standing in the middle of the road shouting at the vehicles narrowly avoids being run over. The car then makes off in the direction of Boucher Road.

Two men, aged 33 and 50, remain in custody.