A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a man accused of murdering a baby.

Sharyar Ali has been charged with the murder of Hunter Patrick McGleenon in November 2019.

The 34-year-old Pakistani national with an address at Western Terrace in Monaghan is also accused of causing the little boy - who would have turned three just before Christmas - actual bodily harm in November 2019.

None of the details surrounding the little boy’s tragic death were opened at Newry Crown Court on Monday.

Trial judge Mr Justice McFarland told the jurors, made up of seven men and five women, they would not begin to hear evidence until Wednesday.

The judge also said the trial is expected to last up to five weeks.