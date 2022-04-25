A further four coronavirus deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.

There have also been another 431 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Department's latest update.

On Monday morning there were 336 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, of whom four are in intensive care.

The Covid death toll is now at 3,409 according to the department.

Cases are decreasing. There were 3,793 in the past week, compared to 4,565 in the previous seven days. Deaths are also decreasing with 13 in the past week compared to 27 in the previous week.

There have been 336 people admitted to hospital in the past week - that compares to 417 in the previous week.

Hospital occupancy is at 105% and nine sites are over capacity.

There are 103 care homes dealing with an outbreak.