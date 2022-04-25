Play Brightcove video

Whistleblower vet receives £1.25m pay-out and apology

A former government vet has received a £1.25m payout and an apology from the Department of Agriculture. An industrial tribunal found that Dr Tamara Bronckaers had been constructively dismissed. It's the largest ever tribunal settlement of its type in Northern Ireland.

Strike action across Northern Ireland

Council services such as bin collections, the Housing Executive and some schools face disruption due to strike action by Unite the union.

It follows a previous walk out by Unite members in March over a local government pay offer of 1.75 per cent. P&O services resumed at the weekend

P&O is operating a full service on the Larne to Cairnryan route after the European Highlander returned to the sea yesterday.

Space Guinness World record

A new Guinness World Record was set in Londonderry over the weekend. 716 men, women and children dressed up as astronauts - they smashed the old record almost 3 times over. GAA

Donegal will face Cavan in the semi-finals of the Ulster Championship after they beat Armagh at Ballybofey yesterday.