Police officers in Londonderry came under attack by as many as 30 people after dealing with a car crash involving a child.

The PSNI said they believed many of those carrying out the attack were mainly young people and urged parents to know where their children where and what they were up to.

The collision happened in the Culdaff Gardens area of the city shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene, where a child involved in the crash suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment shortly after.

As officers were leaving the area, a group of between 20 to 30 people gathered and started to throw masonry at the police car.

While no injuries were reported, damage was caused to the vehicle.

While many in the group had their faces covered, police said they believe it was mostly young people.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Our officers were working to keep people safe yesterday when they were attacked in such a senseless way.

"It is extremely disappointing, and those involved need to stop and think about what they're doing. The outcome for those identified as being involved in such criminal activity can have life changing and long term consequences.

"Parents/guardians need to be aware of where their children are and what they're up to. No one in the community wants this type of activity."

He has appealed for anyone with information about who was involved to get in touch with police.