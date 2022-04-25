Police are investigating damage caused to a number of posters put up by the Noah Donohoe Foundation in north Belfast.

Officers say they received a report of criminal damage to the posters in the Shore Road area of the city on Monday morning.

The posters, which show an image of the 14-year-old, read “Vote justice for Noah Donohoe” and “A new and proper investigation".

In a statement, PSNI Inspector Paul Noble said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries and would appeal to anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 600 25/04/22."

Political leaders across the spectrum condemned the dismantling of posters.

Noah Donohoe, who was a pupil at St Malachy's College, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020 - six days after he went missing.