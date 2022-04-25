Political leaders have condemned the dismantling of posters put up by The Noah Donohoe Foundation in north Belfast.

Noah Donohoe who was a pupil at St Malachy's College, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

The posters which show an image of the 14-year-old and read “Vote justice for Noah Donohoe” and “A new and proper investigation".

Political leaders across the spectrum condemned the incident.

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.