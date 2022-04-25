Political leaders condemn defacing of Noah Donohoe posters in north Belfast
Political leaders have condemned the dismantling of posters put up by The Noah Donohoe Foundation in north Belfast.
Noah Donohoe who was a pupil at St Malachy's College, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing.
The posters which show an image of the 14-year-old and read “Vote justice for Noah Donohoe” and “A new and proper investigation".
Political leaders across the spectrum condemned the incident.
The PSNI has been contacted for comment.