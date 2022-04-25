Play Brightcove video

Video report by UTV reporter Jordan Moates

A 32-year-old man has been told that he will spend a minimum of 18 years in prison for the murder of Paul Smyth in 2019.

Mr Smyth died after being shot in the chest with a sawn off shotgun in his Lisburn home.

His sister said the family had to "somehow try to heal".

"I know he wasn’t perfect – no one is," said sister Teresa Valliday. "He had issues. He struggled with alcoholism and mental health issues, but, still, he was determined to try to help others."

Three other men have been sentenced in connection with the incident on other offences.

The 50-year-old was shot dead in the living room of his home at Coulson Avenue in Lisburn in the early hours of 19 June 2019.

James Andrew Thomas McVeigh (32) with an address at Maghaberry Prison, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years imprisonment by Mr Justice Colton on Monday - having pleaded guilty to the murder.

Detective Inspector Davis said: “He had been murdered, by James McVeigh, at his home in Lisburn’s Coulson Avenue. He was shot in the early hours of Wednesday 19 June 2019 and we believe this was when McVeigh obtained a large sum of money."

32-year-old James McVeigh was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years’ imprisonment. Credit: PSNI

Following the sentencing, Teresa Valliday said her heart was ripped apart since her brother was killed.

She said: "Paul’s murderer has been brought before court today and the judge has passed sentence. Now we have to, somehow, try to heal."

Ryan Megarry, aged 39, of Salia Avenue in Carrickfergus, who had pleaded guilty to encouraging or assisting offenders, having identified Paul Smyth's home, was sentenced to 18 months on Monday – nine months to be served in custody and another nine months to be served on licence.

Days after Paul Smyth was killed, the murder weapon was used again to fire a shot at a family home in the Mill Street area of Lisburn. The shot, which was fired from the street in the early hours of 23 June, hit and shattered the window of the house. While no one was physically injured, police say the occupants were left traumatised.

The firearm used in both incidents the murder of Paul Smyth and the attempted murder. Credit: PSNI

James Holmes, 35, of Lawnmore Crescent Lisburn was sentenced to 13 years in custody with an extended licence period of three years, after pleading guilty to firearms offences and attempted murder in relation to the gun attack in Mill Street.

James Robert Stewart, aged 32, of HMP Maghaberry, was sentenced to 10 years – five years to be served in custody and five on licence – after pleading guilty to firearms offences relating to Mill Street.

Paying tribute to her brother, Teresa Valliday added: "While in recovery from alcoholism, he set up a website where people, from all over the world, could connect with each other and find support for mental health and addiction issues.

"With the help of others, in particular two brilliant colleagues, they offered help to those who were suicidal or in crisis. The two have managed to keep the site up and running. This is a lasting tribute to Paul, and I know he would have been so pleased.

"This is how I remember him. This is how my sons and daughter remember their uncle, and it’s this side of him – this desire to help others – that I want everyone to see."

Speaking about Paul Smyth's family, Detective Inspector Davis also said: “Today’s sentencing will, of course, never take away their pain, and I can only hope that it helps to bring some degree of closure."

He added: “It also sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with such atrocity: we will work tirelessly and relentlessly to bring offenders before the courts, so that victims and their families receive the justice they deserve.”