Two boys aged 11 and 15 are to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged in connection with an attack on a Catholic Church in County Londonderry.Police received a report of criminal damage to a church in the King Street area of Magherafelt on Saturday.

It happened at around 4pm. Police said three males entered the building and verbally abused the priest and caused damage to a number of items.

When officers attended the scene they arrested three males aged 11, 13 and 15 on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damages.

The 13-year-old male is expected to appear before Magherafelt Magistrates’ Court next month.

Police say they are treating it as a hate crime.