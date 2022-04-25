Play Brightcove video

Three men have been charged after dramatic footage emerged showing a car and van ramming into each other in south Belfast.

It happened on Tates Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of a Class C Controlled drug.

A 28-year-old has been charged with affray, criminal damage, threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man has been charged with affray, criminal damage, threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and other motoring offences.All three are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.