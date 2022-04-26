A Belfast-based start up is to invest £20million in a new public electric charging network in Northern Ireland.

Weev is to install 1,500 new charging points by the end of 2024 at more than 350 different locations.

There is also to be six major ultra-rapid charging hub sites allowing drivers to fully 'top-up' their vehicles in under 20 minutes.

The investment will help address a lack of charging infrastructure in Northern Ireland..

Thomas O’Hagan from Weev said: "With the current situation around fuel prices, consumers are now thinking seriously about the switch to an EV, but they need to make that switch knowing that their charging requirements will be met should they need it on any given journey."

Mark McCall from Electric Vehicle Association Northern Ireland (EVANI) added: "We have been lobbying to create an environment that was investible for commercial operators to bring new public charging infrastructure to Northern Ireland.

"We are delighted that Weev has stepped forward to help make this happen.

“EV drivers in Northern Ireland have been crying out for action and we are really looking forward to seeing the progress the company makes with its planned roll out.”