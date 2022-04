A man has been charged following a suspected kidnapping incident in the King Street area of Newcastle on Sunday, 24 April

The man, aged 36, has been charged with a number of offences, including threats to kill, kidnapping, common assault and aggravated burglary.

He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court on 23 May.

A 31-year-old man, arrested after the incident has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.