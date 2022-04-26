Covid survivor who learned to walk again completes 66 mile cycle

Play Brightcove video

By UTV reporter Eden Wilson

A 63-year-old grandfather from Randalstown, who had to learn to walk and talk again after being hospitalised with Covid, has just completed a 66 mile cycle. Gerard McLarnon said it was an emotional day as he crossed the finish line of Scotland's Etape Loch Ness race with an oxygen supply on his back. "As with all best laid plans, they don't always follow the way you hope... but if there's a will, there's a way," Gerard told UTV. The cyclist contracted Covid in March 2020 during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He was hospitalised for 70 days - 40 of those were spent hooked up to a ventilator. When Gerard eventually woke up, he couldn't talk or move. "I was told that the muscle in my throat had gone to sleep, so I couldn't properly eat or couldn't drink because there was a risk that it would go down the wrong route and I'd choke. "So I had to train my neck muscles to respond again to drinking. Physically, starting to put one step in front of the other," said Gerard. Once Gerard made improvements in his speech and movement, nurses organised for a peddling frame to be placed beside his hospital bed. "I started to slowly turn the wheels and I overheard one of the nurses say to her colleague, 'turn that up a bit, this is too easy for him' and the other one responded 'it's at maximum resistance' " Gerard said training for the Etape saved his life. He currently needs extra oxygen when taking part in strenuous physical activity, like cycling. One day, he aims to get back on the saddle without the extra help.