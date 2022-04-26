Ballymena's entry into the final of the Irish Cup may be marred after a fight on the pitch saw Kym Nelson sent off.

Despite being a man down, the side secured a 1-0 victory over Newry City in Tuesday's semi-final at Mourneview.

David Jeffrey's men will meet Crusaders in the final in 11 days.

The game got off to a quiet start however it wasn't long into the second half when Steven McCullough opened the scoreboard.

Steven McCullough ultimately proved to be the decider. Credit: Pacemaker Press

That stunning free kick in the 52nd minute saw the ball land in the top corner of the net to give the Sky Blues the lead.

Later, a rough tackle from Ballymena's Brendan Barr was followed by a brawl in the middle of the pitch involving multiple players from both sides.

While Barr received a yellow card, the referee produced a red for teammate Kym Nelson for his part in the melee.

Referee Steven Gregg produces a red card. Credit: Pacemaker Press

Newry's Darren King and Lorcan Forde were also penalised as a result.

With an extra man advantage, Newry pushed for an equaliser but struggled to find a chance in the closing minutes of the game.

The Irish Cup final is scheduled to take place at Windsor Park on 7 May.