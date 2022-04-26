A further four coronavirus deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.

There have also been another 480 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Department's latest update.

On Tuesday morning there were 373 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, of whom three are in intensive care.

The Covid death toll is now at 3,413 according to the department.

Cases are decreasing. There were 3,683 in the past week, compared to 4,246 in the previous seven days. Deaths are also decreasing with 16 in the past week compared to 25 in the previous week.

There have been 373 people admitted to hospital in the past week - that compares to 439 in the previous week.

Hospital occupancy is at 106% and eight sites are over capacity.

There are 96 care homes dealing with an outbreak.