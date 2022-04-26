Skip to content

Man arrested after Belfast Tates Avenue car ramming incident

The car ramming incident in Belfast is believed to be linked to a traveller feud a court has been told.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a car ramming incident on Tates Avenue in south Belfast on Saturday 23 April. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, affray, criminal damage, common assault and disorderly behaviour.

He is currently in police custody. An 18-year-old male also arrested following the incident has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Meanwhile, three men appeared in court earlier this week in connection with the incident.

Car ramming incident linked to Traveller feud, court hears

The collisions, which were filmed and posted on social media, are believed to be connected to an escalating dispute among members of the Traveller community.