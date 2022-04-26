A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a car ramming incident on Tates Avenue in south Belfast on Saturday 23 April. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, affray, criminal damage, common assault and disorderly behaviour.

He is currently in police custody. An 18-year-old male also arrested following the incident has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Meanwhile, three men appeared in court earlier this week in connection with the incident.

The collisions, which were filmed and posted on social media, are believed to be connected to an escalating dispute among members of the Traveller community.