New helpline to enable blind and partially sighted to vote independently

A new helpline will assist blind and partially sighted people in voting independently for the first time in Northern Ireland.

Previously, many of the 56,400 people registered blind or partially sighted have had to rely on proxy voting or assistance filling in postal voting forms or the ballot paper at the polling station.

Ahead of next week's Assembly elections and after consultation with members of the Visually Impaired Sector Consultative Forum, the Electoral Office has announced the availability of the new helpline through which voters can now call to hear the list of candidates in their area, in the order they will appear on the ballot paper.

This will enable blind and partially sighted voters to listen either at home or at the polling station, and select their preferred candidates using a tactile voting device or large print ballot paper.

Paula Beattie, from the Royal National Institute of Blind NI, said: "We believe that it represents a positive step toward ensuring that blind and partially sighted voters can exercise their vote discretely and independently.

"Something which so many of us take for granted, but which has been too long denied, or severely restricted, for our blind and partially sighted citizens.

"The Electoral Office shares our view that more work needs to be done to evolve viable longer term solutions, to address accessible voting, in future election cycles.

"This includes the introduction of a single device capable of encompassing audio assistance, with a tactile component.

"We are aware of the ongoing development of potential options in this area, and will continue to work with the Electoral Office to explore these.

"Our primary focus remains on securing the introduction of an effective, viable and fully operational, accessible voting solution."

Joe Kenny, from Belfast, is registered blind and said every time he has voted over the past 25 years, he has required assistance.

He said: "Every single time I've invoked my democratic right to cast a private vote, at least one other person, if not more, has known who I voted for.

"Voting has always been a stressful and complicated process for me.

"I have zero vision, so I have always had to rely on assistance from staff at the polling centres. Information from candidates is also rarely available in alternative formats. In today's age that is just not good enough.

"This new phone helpline will at least tell the person what order candidates appear in on the ballot paper so they can use the tactile device to make their mark."

Chief electoral officer Virginia McVea said: "This helpline offers an interim solution while we await the development of an audio product that will further enhance the accessibility of the voting process.

"The helpline will let the public know who the candidates are in their constituency and in what order they appear on the ballot paper.

"The person can then use that knowledge along with the tactile selector device and will be able to vote independently."

The helpline number is 028 9044 6611.