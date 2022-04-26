A P&O ferry is adrift off the coast of Co Antrim.

It is understood the 'European Causeway' - which operates between Larne and Cairnryan - lost power en route to Northern Ireland on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: "At around 1.30pm today, HM Coastguard was alerted to a mechanical failure onboard the passenger ferry European Causeway off the coast of Larne."

Local Coastguard Rescue Teams from Larne and Portmuck are standing by and lifeboats from Larne and Redbay are also ready to assist in towing the vessel back to port.

The MCA spokesperson said: "A tug is currently on scene while the cruise ship Queen Victoria is standing by in case further support is needed.

"There are no concerns over the safety of passengers on board."

According to a number of tracking websites, the European Causeway's automatic identification system (AIS) status is set to 'Not Under Command'.

That means "through some exceptional circumstance [the vessel] is unable to manoeuvre as required by these rules and is therefore unable to keep out of the way of another vessel".

It comes just weeks after the European Causeway was detained at Larne Port over safety concerns by the MCA.

It failed an inspection on the 26 March before being cleared to sail again on 8 April.

Around 800 P&O staff lost their jobs earlier in March, after the company suddenly suspended sailings.

The European Highlander only resumed service on Sunday. That was the first time P&O was able to operate a full service between Scotland and Northern Ireland since the mass sacking.