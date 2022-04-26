Play Brightcove video

Leader of Aontú Peadar Tóibín features in View From Stormont's Assembly election interviews.

And Allison Morris and Alex Kane give their take.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: Triggering Article 16 would be a significant step

Michelle O'Neill: Sometimes you win arguments, sometimes you lose and that's ok

Doug Beattie: To turn away and put your fingers in your ears does not help

Naomi Long: If people vote differently, they get different outcomes

Colum Eastwood: We can't do anything on our own... we have to work together

Jim Allister: If we can't fix Stormont we'd be better off without it

Brian Smyth: We need to have conversation around mandatory coalition

Shaun Harkin: Vote about hardship crisis... people should put class before creed