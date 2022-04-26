Police who “rescued” a teenage girl at risk of sexual exploitation had legal authority to put her in a PSNI car against her will, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

Senior judges said officers acted lawfully in planning to return the 16-year-old to a children’s home after locating her along with two men at a house in Co Armagh.

Based on those findings her subsequent convictions for disorderly behaviour and resisting police were upheld.

The girl, who cannot be identified, was reported missing in August 2020.

At the time police were informed that she was at high risk of child sexual exploitation, as well as being known to take drink and drugs.

Officers located the girl at the property in the Mid Ulster area and decided it was not safe for her to remain there, the court heard.

Handcuffs had to be applied as she resisted attempts to get her into the police vehicle and screamed obscenities.

Following her conviction, the case was referred to the Court of Appeal to determine whether the officers were acting in execution of their duty when the alleged offences were committed.

Defence lawyers accepted that the PSNI had to try to find the girl and take reasonable steps to safeguard her against any immediate harm.

But they claimed that once she had been located and emerged from the house there was no authority to require her to get into the police car to be driven to another location.

This was a step too far which she had been entitled to resist, according to the defence.

Delivering judgment in the appeal, Lord Justice Maguire said the issue was whether the officers “having, in effect, rescued the appellant from a place of danger, had or had not the legal authority to order (her) to get into the car and be taken to the children’s home”.

He stated: “In our opinion the case which faced the police once the appellant had been traced… was an emergency and it was the duty of the police to take such steps as were necessary to protect her against the risk of serious harm.”

Setting out terms contained in the Children’s Order (Northern Ireland) 1995, Lord Justice Maguire concluded it had been a lawful plan to hand the girl over to those with statutory responsibility for her welfare.

He confirmed: “At the material time… the police were acting in the execution of their duty. “Accordingly, the convictions recorded by the Youth Court, in our view, should be upheld.”