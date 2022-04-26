Play Brightcove video

Next month's Northern Ireland Assembly election is to be one of the most keenly fought polls in recent years.

The cost-of-living crisis, health service pressures, the protocol and the future of the very institutions have all been to the fore on the campaign.

And this Sunday, leaders of the five main political parties will be quizzed on the key issues on UTV's Election Debate.

UTV's coverage of the May 5 poll is planned to be its biggest since the formation of the Assembly in 1998.

The broadcaster will have extensive coverage of all the results, analysis, reaction and fallout from Friday, May 6, both on television and online.

The debate, hosted by Marc Mallett airs May 1 at 8pm.