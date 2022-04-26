There are reports a man from Northern Ireland has been stabbed to death while holidaying in Portugal.

Local reports suggest the man - thought to be in his 30s - was on holiday in the Algarve.

Another man has been arrested.

A fire chief for the local Albufeira Fire and Rescue Service told the Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Noticia they were called to a report of an injured man at a tourist complex on Monday.

"We were alerted at 6.37 am to a case of an unconscious person on the public road," Rui Fernandes told the newspaper.

The fire chief said the man appeared to be in cardiac arrest with stab wounds to his chest.

More to follow...