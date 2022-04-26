Play Brightcove video

By UTV reporter Paul Reilly

The Belfast mum of a boy with complex needs says a strike by some staff at his school will have a "profound effect" on her family.

Michael Larmour, who attends Glenveagh Special School, is facing two weeks at home because of the action by Unite.

His mum Martha says her 13-year-old needs routine.

"That's why school is so important, it's a desperate need, school is everything to Michael, Michael needs it to be him."

Martha says Michael finds it very difficult dealing with these types of changes.

"That's when his anxiety builds up and sometimes that can be vocal or it can be physical."

"It has a profound effect on our family, not only do I care for Michael but I care for my mum, she's quite elderly, so I need to divide my time between one disable person and another disabled person," she said.

The Education Authority says 18 of Northern Ireland's 40 special schools are facing disruption by the strike, which is taking place over the next two weeks.

Unite members, who include bus drivers and classroom support staff, are angry at a 1.75 percent pay rise.

The EA says it has asked the union to put in place derogations to minimise the impact.