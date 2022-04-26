Skip to content

Northern Ireland Stormont Assembly election interviews: Shaun Harkin on voting People Before Profit

People Before Profit's Shaun Harkin features in View From Stormont's Assembly election leaders' interviews. 

And Allison Morris and Alex Kane give their take.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: Triggering Article 16 would be a significant step

Michelle O'Neill: Sometimes you win arguments, sometimes you lose and that's ok

Doug Beattie: To turn away and put your fingers in your ears does not help

Naomi Long: If people vote differently, they get different outcomes

Colum Eastwood: We can't do anything on our own... we have to work together

Jim Allister: If we can't fix Stormont we'd be better off without it

Brian Smyth: We need to have conversation around mandatory coalition

Peadar Toibin: Institutions there to serve the people are not functioning