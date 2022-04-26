The tallest hotel on the island of Ireland, the Grand Central, has been awarded a five-star rating by the AA. The AA’s inspector’s report praised the hotel’s ‘5-star service delivered by a friendly and engaging team’ and said ‘first impressions of the Hastings Grand Central are excellent, with a well-kept fascia in a highly accessible location.

The diverse, spacious and versatile public areas present extremely well, having benefited from some serious investment, the inspectors noted.

The Seahorse Restaurant has also been awarded an AA Rosette which is given to restaurants that achieve standards that stand out in their local area, serving food prepared with care, understanding and skill and using good quality ingredients. The Grand Central is the second in the Hastings Hotels group to be given a 5-star rating, joining sister property the Culloden. Stephen Meldrum, Grand Central general manager said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded a five-star rating by the AA and I would like to pay testament to every single member of staff as it is because of them that this recognition has been made possible."