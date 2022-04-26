Play Brightcove video

Further strike action

Members of Unite in the Education Authority are to go on strike from today with special schools and some school transport services set to be disrupted.

Up to two weeks of strike action by council and Housing Executive workers began yesterday over pay.

The union has branded a 1.75% pay offer as a 'real terms pay cut' amid the rising cost of living and increase in inflation.

Helpline for blind and partially sighted voters

A new helpline will mean blind and partially sighted people can vote independently in the upcoming elections.

Up till now, many of the 56,000 affected have used proxy voting or got help from others.

Now voters can call to hear the list of candidates in their area and use a specially adapted voting device or large print ballot paper.

Noah Donohoe posters damaged

Several posters in support of Noah Donohoe's family have been damaged in the Shore Road area of north Belfast.

The Police say they are carrying out enquiries into reports of "criminal damage" and are appealing for information.

New car charging points

1,500 new electric car charging points are to arrive here over the next two years.

They are being set up in three hundred and fifty locations by Belfast based start up Weev as part of a £20M investment.

There is also to be six ultra rapid charging sites allowing vehicles to be topped up fully in less than 20 minutes.

Daydreaming study

Children can't avoid day dreaming at school but it can affect learning, according to Queens University.

It says the more we can learn about mind wandering in the classroom, the better we can design our teaching strategies to optimise learning.